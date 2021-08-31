 Skip to main content
What does it take?
What does it take?

America is in crisis! COVID-19 is once again devastating America! Millions of Americans have been needlessly sickened, hospitalized and died. The medical and first responder systems have been overwhelmed. Some have died.

The situation is personal to me. My wife, who has dementia, is subject to a two-week lockdown because a staff member elected not to get vaccinated. Every nursing home resident is denied the comfort and companionship that is so important to them and their families.

Haven’t enough fellow Americans been sickened, hospitalized and killed? What does it take to dispel the notion that COVID-19 is a hoax? What does it take to get on board the COVID-19 preventive practices bandwagon: get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands, socially distance? What does it take to get neighbors helping neighbors? What does “all for one and one for all” mean?

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine! The Moderna vaccine will follow! Get fully vaccinated!

Allen Gates

Stevensville

