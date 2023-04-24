How very sad!

A 16-year-old was shot for ringing a doorbell while Black. During the same period, a woman was shot and killed when the car she was in drove up the wrong driveway, and two cheerleaders were shot for trying to enter the wrong car in a parking lot.

We all should be heartbroken that our culture has reached this point. So many guns. So many gun owners suspicious of, frightened of “the other.”

In the meantime, in 2021, 3,597 children died of gun violence — more than were killed by motor vehicle accidents, cancer, suffocation or drug overdose.

How’d we get here? What do we have to do to curb all this violence?

First, we must find political leaders who cannot be lulled into gun complacency by gun manufacturer dollars. We need stricter, widely enforced gun safety laws.

And, of course, guns designed for war must not be readily available to individuals.

So, in a few words, it’s up to us, the voters. Without our action starting now, the proliferation of guns will continue and so will the violence to which that proliferation will inevitably lead.

What we do can make the difference in our future (and) can heal our culture.

Galen McKibben,

Helena