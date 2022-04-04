What did sportsmen expect?

Greg Gianforte has just put out an “advisory” committee to lay out what should be in the next statewide elk management plan. It’s stacked with outfitters and landowners who are going to want licenses for themselves and friends, while the regular Montana hunter might get some crumbs.

Did Montana hunters expect any different? Gianforte is the guy who leases up a ranch entirely for his own use, told outfitters he’d give them whatever they wanted, and said in the past that Montana FWP was “at war” with landowners who also wanted elk tags to sell.

He also sued to get rid of a fishing access site next to his mansion. Gianforte’s vision of hunting, fishing and public lands is what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine too. His FWP is implementing his plan to make hunting and fishing exclusively for the rich. We need to replace an incompetent director and deputy.

The next elk plan will be a disaster for our sporting traditions. We need a new governor in 2025 who will tear it up on day one.

Joe L. Perry,

Brady

