What are Republicans afraid of?
What are Republicans afraid of?

I need an answer to my question!

Some Republicans have expressed fear of Socialism under Democrat leadership. When I have asked for examples I do not get factual answers. Fear that one may not be able to chose their own doctor is a weak example. When I push for more examples I get none.

Being frustrated I did my homework and came up with these thoughts. As I wrote in another letter we are no longer a white United States of America. A large population of Americans are of other ethnic backgrounds and a majority of this population are members of the Democrat Party. This is the real fear, in my opinion, the Republicans have.

Young Democrats are all about equality and for some reason that screams socialism to Republicans. What Republicans are missing is there is a very large majority of moderate Democrats who also believe in equality but do not embrace all aspects of Socialism. We have witnessed four years of a man who would put the United States into an Autocracy. This is truly a time to pull together for the 'Soul of America'!

Rita A. Williams

Helena

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

