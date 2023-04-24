Rep. Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge recently voted against a bill sponsored by a member of his own party.

It doesn't matter to me at this point what the bill is or who sponsored it or why. What impressed and encouraged me to stay aware of our legislative process were a few words said by Rep. Frazer in explaining his vote.

He said, in part, "as the conduit of my constituents, I'm their voice."

Those are powerful words and should hang in every legislative body, in every capitol, in every state, and the halls of our U.S. Congress.

Well done, Rep. Frazer.

Craig Stiles,

Helena