Welcoming Afghan refugees to Helena

letter to editor

The Helena community is about to welcome 15 Afghan refugee individuals or families because of the splendid work of the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT). Members of the HARRT team have been training with the International Rescue Committee and are prepared to welcome these refugees to resettle in Helena, Montana. HARRT is committed to provide and guide access to services within the community as well as providing affordable housing.

What can we as Helena community members do to help? Of course, these folks will need material support – housing, food, clothes, transportation, health services, jobs, and so on. The same things we all need. But just as importantly they will need other kinds of support – acceptance, understanding, patience, friendship, kindness and care.

If these folks are under 50 years old, the only life they know is one of war, strife, fear, and deprivation. Having lived through this reality will mean they are traumatized and will need time to recover. They have left behind family, friends, all their belongings – in short, their entire past and world. It will take time for them to recover as they try to adapt to a new culture, new language, and new future. We will all seem different and strange to them, as they may to us.

The Helena community has a big, giving and sharing heart. Let’s all join together and make them welcome to our town and help them make it their town. These are good people, and we owe them. We can do this.

Jim Smith

Helena

