Weiner helped make St. Peter's a major cancer hospital
I am writing about Dr. Weiner, as one of the old guard that worked on fundraising for many years to assure we in Helena had a cancer center that was exceptional, Dr. Weiner was hired. After which we were told to use his name and his exceptional staff to raise money.

The A-rated cancer center did not just magically appear, nor did the beautiful cancer gardens or the excellent equipment that helps to heal our cancer patients. The administration and board of directors should have asked some of the old guard who has worked with the hospital expansion.

The board should have named the cancer center after Dr. Weiner and his staff. And then appointed him to replace himself upon his retirement with approval of the board. For the administration and the board to embarrass Dr. Weiner and his family is irresponsible and not taking in the consideration of many outstanding individuals who have worked years to help St. Peter's Hospital to be a major cancer hospital.

Lowell Bartels

East Helena

