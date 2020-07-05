Weary of the constant state of emergency
Weary of the constant state of emergency

In the front page article “Official: This is your last chance”, one has to realize that people are growing weary of the constant state of emergency being drummed up by the county, state, and federal governments and the media, seemingly geared toward political goals, as their controls only seem to extend to the law abiding citizens, ignoring those who protest and riot.

The COVID virus is not going away, and other viruses may be coming from China that could be the core of new pandemics. So, we may not be finished with this one before the next one arrives, leading to an constant state of emergency, which is ideal for expansion of government control.

Lastly, why is the County Commissioner Susan Good Geise speaking without a mask threatening the rest of us with consequences if we don’t wear masks in public? This seems to be the height of hypocrisy.

Edward Meardon

Helena

