Wearing masks makes a difference
Wearing masks makes a difference

Masks save lives. There’s no question about it.

The national conversation, and the conversation here at home, has turned a simple public health measure into something else entirely. To those who disagree with such a simple step that will help us all, I ask you to stop and think about those around you.

For those of us who are high risk or face health complications, wearing a mask can mean the difference between staying healthy through this pandemic and catching a virus we are especially susceptible to. When Gov. Bullock put a mask requirement in place, he took a real step to protect our health and well-being.

Unfortunately, it’s all too common for politicians to put themselves and their own ambition ahead of what’s right for their constituents. But we’re lucky that here in Montana, Gov. Bullock puts us first.

Gov. Bullock stepped up and put politics aside when he implemented a mask requirement. His leadership throughout this pandemic has made a real difference.

Elaine Tuffli

Helena

Catch the latest in Opinion

