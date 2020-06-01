Wearing a mask shows respect

My husband and I have been making a careful twice-a-month trip into Helena to buy groceries and to run essential errands. We noticed that many employees of various businesses are not wearing masks. We also notice mostly younger people not wearing masks inside various stores.

This disrespect for those of us who are in a high-risk category is disheartening and disappointing. I know Montana has been fortunate to have fewer cases than almost all of the states, but that is about to change on June 1, when Montana officially removes the two-week quarantine requirements for out-of-state visits.