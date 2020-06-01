Wearing a mask shows respect
1 comment

Wearing a mask shows respect

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Please wear a mask.

My husband and I have been making a careful twice-a-month trip into Helena to buy groceries and to run essential errands. We noticed that many employees of various businesses are not wearing masks. We also notice mostly younger people not wearing masks inside various stores.

This disrespect for those of us who are in a high-risk category is disheartening and disappointing. I know Montana has been fortunate to have fewer cases than almost all of the states, but that is about to change on June 1, when Montana officially removes the two-week quarantine requirements for out-of-state visits.

We wear a mask out of respect for you. We request that you reciprocate.

Lynn James

Clancy

1 comment
2
5
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not a fan of new fountain
Letters

Not a fan of new fountain

Hill Park looks sad without its water fountain. It’s been gone for several years, a political uprising over its Confederate roots. But to repl…

Thanks to Gov. Bullock
Letters

Thanks to Gov. Bullock

Thank you Gov. Bullock for all you have done to lead Montana through this pandemic. You have shown care for our health with your initial decis…

Gov. Bullock is a leader
Letters

Gov. Bullock is a leader

Three cheers for Gov. Bullock! Because of his forward-looking and science-based approach, Montana is safe to open up and has one of the nation…

A 'no' vote for Scott Sales
Letters

A 'no' vote for Scott Sales

As I was going through my primary ballot and preparing to cast my votes, there is one name I recalled from the past that certainly will not ge…

Daines supports veterans
Letters

Daines supports veterans

I am the grandson of World War II veteran, the son of a retired 32 years Army veteran, and a retired 28-year Army Veteran myself. I highly rec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News