Wearing a mask is a small and easy sacrifice

I’m an Army veteran who, as my dad and father-in-law who fought in WWII found out, relied totally on our fellow soldiers to have our backs and ours, theirs. Patriotism. Selflessness. As kids, we saved dimes for war bonds. We had no car and walked everywhere or rode our bikes. My grandparents owned a mom and pop grocery store in Helena and had to ration meat, milk, sugar and much more. Sacrifice for the common good. All Americans — no complaints! We knew our enemy and knew that together we would prevail.