Wear mask to unite against COVID-19

The United States suffered 291,557 battle deaths during World War II (a five-year war). The United states suffered 33,739 battle deaths in Korea (a four-year war) and 47,434 battle deaths in the Vietnam War (an 11-year war).
In the last six months, this country has sustained more deaths from the coronavirus than its combined battle deaths in the Korean and Vietnam wars! In the last six months, this country has sustained more deaths from the coronavirus than one-half of its battle deaths in World War II!
Eschewing wearing a mask as a display of loyalty to President Trump would be misguided and dangerous. Wearing a mask should not identify anyone as a Democrat or a Republican. Wearing a mask should instead make all of us soldiers on a united march to win America’s terrible domestic war.
Thomas C. Morrison
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!