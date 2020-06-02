Wear a mask for our veterans
Wear a mask for our veterans

WE OWE THEM! During WWII, thousands of young men volunteered to go to war, knowing they had a 50/50 chance of coming home. They endured loss of limbs, illness, marched through jungles, shot, maimed, killed on beaches, froze in forests, sweltered in North Africa. During Vietnam, young men and women volunteered to serve knowing they had a 50/ 50 chance of coming home. They were maimed, killed, dusted, would suffer the horrendous effects the rest of their lives. The brave souls took that 50/50 shot during Korea. Why did they do it? Why the risk? Why? They did it for their families, friends, neighbors, countrymen, women, future generations. Sacrificed for all. Our WWII heroes are now in assisted living, nursing homes and some live on their own, but are vulnerable to COVID-19. Our Korean heroes are also aging, have war related illness or wounds, and they are vulnerable to COVID-19. Our Vietnam heroes also beginning to age, have disabilities that cause vulnerability. But so many of you can't put on a mask to help save their lives. They risked their lives for you, but you can't wear a mask in public to help save theirs? Says a lot.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

