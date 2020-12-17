 Skip to main content
We will learn the truth about fired oncologist
We will learn the truth about fired oncologist

letter to editor

In a recent column in the IR (12/07), Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, alleged that Dr. Tom Weiner, the longtime oncologist at St. Peter’s, was removed from his position after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years. 

The foregoing is Mr. Johnson’s allegation. Whether it is true or not is yet to be determined. “Harming patients for years” is a long time. If that is true, then Mr. Johnson has admitted that he, also, has been negligent for years in providing a safe environment for St. Peter’s patients.

This latest St. Peter’s brouhaha will eventually be settled and we will eventually know if Dr. Weiner and Mr. Johnson have both been negligent in providing safe and sound services for St. Peter’s clients.

John C. Board

Helena

