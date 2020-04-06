We will get through this
0 comments

We will get through this

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Well, here we are, adjusting to this new world of "social distancing." Not long ago, if you walked into a bank with a mask on, everyone would raise their hands and tellers would be stuffing money into bags.

Now groceries are increasingly filled with masked shoppers, moving silently through the aisle, anxiously seeking hand sanitizer and toilet paper, like Diogenes searching for an honest man. Occasionally I will "sort of" recognize one, whispering a line from The Lone Ranger, "Who is that masked man"?

I've watched New York Governor Cuomo's and President Trump's Coronavirus Taskforce updates. Both stress the importance of "social distancing." One "walks the talk" while positioning his budget, medical and emergency management advisors 6 feet apart. The other has five or six aides grouped shoulder to shoulder as in a crowded elevator.

One provides insightful information, answering questions the best he can, admitting when he can't. The other, often meandering pat on the back infomercials, occasionally demeaning reporters, most insightful when his two medical experts speak.

One is reminiscent of FDR's Fireside Chats; confidence-inspiring. The other, well, not so much.

I take comfort in the fact that this is an election year and with the hope that "this, too, shall pass."

Support nonprofits and local businesses suffering financially, while continuing to serve our community the best they can. Thank the clerks who stock the shelves, ring up our purchases and bless teachers and all those who are out and about on our behalf.

We will get through this, social-distancing for the sake of those we love.

Social-distancingly Yours,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Support Our Community
Letters

Support Our Community

As my neighbor and small business owner shouted to me as we were shoveling walks “crazy times.” So true. However, there are caring things that…

Letters

County health emphasis misplaced

It would seem that our local health department official, John Felton, has decided that we need another two weeks of isolation and could not wa…

Letters

Daines has deceived the public

Suddenly Sen. Steve Daines has decided that he really cares about Montana and Montanans. He’s working to pass bills that benefit working-class…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News