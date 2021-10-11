 Skip to main content
We want our doctor back
One year ago, the lives of countless Helenans were changed in a shocking and incomprehensible way. We lost access to the most competent, professional, empathetic, and capable oncologist there is – Dr. Tom Weiner. The cancer journey of countless tests, procedures, and side effects is beyond overwhelming. The care provided by Dr. Weiner and his amazing staff cannot be emphasized enough. Follow up visits, good or bad, weren’t as traumatic because you knew Dr. Weiner was there. Nothing can replace quality and continuity of care. Cancer patients in Helena have been forced to make a difficult decision. Continue treatment in Helena with an unknown doctor or travel, sometimes on icy roads, trying to establish continuity and quality of care elsewhere like we had with Dr. Weiner. Who benefited from this travel? Certainly not the cancer patients of Helena. Many of Dr. Weiner’s patients, their families, and friends have worked tirelessly over the past year to let Dr. Weiner and the community know – WE WANT OUR DOCTOR BACK!. We will not give up, slow down, or waiver in our faith for this man. Helena, help us let Dr. Weiner know that we will not give up!

Amy Sassano

Helena

