We want a free country

This country is on the verge of a civil war because we don't want to lose our free country.

The Democrats' hatred for President Donald Trump is so bad that they will try to steal this election from the American people and put an end to our free democracy. The media is telling us what we are thinking is wrong. All the Big Tech think they are all so privileged. That they can silence us. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They think they can silence us The AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are making a huge mistake thinking they can silence us.

We will fight for our country. To stay free. We will not back down. We will not be told what we are thinking is wrong. We will not be told what we should believe.

We will not be told how to live our life. This is a free country were we follow God, the law, and the Constitution.

You can try to silence us, but we will rise stronger. Like nothing you have ever seen.

Every person of every color, every culture, and every religion will be together as one nation. Not as a divided nation but as one country.