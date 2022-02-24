We should continue to pursue nuclear energy

Regarding the comments of Schlissel, Wamsted and Hedges, I agree that all facts should be considered before Montana proceeds with the great idea of replacing coal with nuclear power at Colstrip.

Of course, we are well-aware of the limitations of the fickle winds and lack of solar radiation at this latitude when we need power.

The above referenced comments sound more like a combination of Chicken Little and Rip Van Winkle than known science and economics. Small nuclear reactors have safely powered hundreds of submarines and surface ships. The USS Enterprise (CVN-65) ran with eight small nuclear reactors from 1960 until 2012. There have been many innovations, often in other countries, that make nuclear power safer and more easily usable. It is hard to think of any matter of importance that has a risk-free solution; it is necessary to work with probability and risk/cost benefit concepts.