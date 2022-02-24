 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We should continue to pursue nuclear energy

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Regarding the comments of Schlissel, Wamsted and Hedges, I agree that all facts should be considered before Montana proceeds with the great idea of replacing coal with nuclear power at Colstrip.

Of course, we are well-aware of the limitations of the fickle winds and lack of solar radiation at this latitude when we need power.

The above referenced comments sound more like a combination of Chicken Little and Rip Van Winkle than known science and economics. Small nuclear reactors have safely powered hundreds of submarines and surface ships. The USS Enterprise (CVN-65) ran with eight small nuclear reactors from 1960 until 2012. There have been many innovations, often in other countries, that make nuclear power safer and more easily usable. It is hard to think of any matter of importance that has a risk-free solution; it is necessary to work with probability and risk/cost benefit concepts.

Let us go ahead and continue to work toward nuclear fission energy until we finally solve the fusion problem.

People are also reading…

James W. Crichton

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

'God Bless America'

'God Bless America'

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Inaction is not an option

Inaction is not an option

Thank you for publishing the article about the West’s megadrought. Summarizing a study, the article states, “The American West’s megadrought d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News