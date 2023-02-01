There isn’t an important aspect of human life that we don’t share with all humans. Think of the environment. If, as scientists are warning, we succeed in destroying the Earth’s capacity to sustain human life, we all go down together. Artificial differences like skin color, nationality, eye shape or any of the others won’t matter. Our species will cease to exist.

If the proliferation of nuclear weapons churns out of control and we’re the victims of our own capacity to destroy, we’ll have only ourselves to blame.

The white supremacists will disappear along with those the supremacists defined as inferior.

It's time to stop dwelling on small differences and start finding common ground.

Competition isn’t the answer. It’s comprehension and cooperation.

What can we do? First, stop thinking in terms of “the other” and begin realizing we’re all in this together. There are no important ways in which you are superior to any other human. Can you make more money? Great! That’s an inconsequential difference… one of your choosing. One which in no way reflects on others.

In a few words, either we learn to live together or face what is the opposite extreme.

Galen McKibben,

Helena