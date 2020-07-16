We need to support our officers
We need to support our officers

Having known people in law enforcement and having talked with them about the job, I find it disturbing that some are considering "defunding" the police.

Try collecting on an insurance claim without a police report, try catching a thief or domestic abuser without a cop. A friend once told me "they all want you to be their daddy when they need you but otherwise they hold you in contempt." Very sad and cops suffer mostly silently.

Recent studies indicate that suicide risk among law enforcement is higher than any other profession. Depression is 5 times more likely to exist, along with substance abuse, etc. We need to recognize that the vast, vast majority of police personnel are here to "protect and serve" -- all of the bad apples need to be barred from law enforcement everywhere. We need to provide adequate funding and overwhelming support for all emotional needs of our fine officers. I salute you and we all should!

David Bustos

Helena

