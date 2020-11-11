We need to hold Tester accountable

To Sen. Tester: With the 2020 election almost over the question is what, the lone Democrat holding national political office from Montana, will do? Will he be just another pawn for the minority leader? Or will he work with the majority for the benefit of the state of Montana and the rest of country? We need to keep watching him and hold him accountable for his actions. Remember words do not matter, only the reality of actions will make this a better nation.