We need to clean up Washington
We need to clean up Washington

It's time to return to self governance.

We are dealing with a crushing national debt that will be passed to our children. The Supreme Court and federal judiciary is getting more activist every year, and the federal government is overreaching and getting increasingly authoritarian daily.

A solution as big as these problems has always been available in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. A Convention of States for Proposing Amendments (COS) on the topics of federal fiscal restraint, limiting federal power overreach, implementing term-limits on Congress, and the federal judiciary will significantly clean up D.C.

Helena is fortunate to soon host our nation's preeminent scholar on Article V. Professor Rob Natelson, a name familiar to many Montanans. He will be doing a presentation on Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Jorgensen's on COS and Article V. Natelson was the head of the UM Missoula School of Law for years, and ran for governor in the 1990s.

It is past due that our state senators and reps step up to their responsibilities and exercise their checks and balances roles to rein in Washington, D.C. Come listen to Professor Natelson and get up to speed on Article V.

For more information on the event, call 406-933-8658.

Terry Kramer

Clancy

