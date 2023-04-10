Here we are at yet another critical moment in our democracy’s history. For the first time, a former U.S. president was criminally indicted and arraigned.

What’s your understanding of these tumultuous times? What does this development mean for our democracy? What do you believe? Is the former president a victim or a perpetrator? Perhaps a bit of both?

During this era of rampant disinformation, misinformation, and other purposely misleading propaganda each of us owes it to ourself, our state, our country to question all of our beliefs.

Recent election results indicate that voters are rebelling against efforts to limit our rights and freedoms. Nevertheless, state legislatures across the country continue to find ways to erode voting rights. Right here in Montana effort after effort has been put forward to find fault with how elections are run. How votes are counted.

The time is now to demand better from our Legislature. Get involved. Find out who among the politicians representing you is complicit in the erosion of our rights. Help find replacements and vote them out. We need politicians who care more about the rights of all Montanans than their own power.

Our democracy depends on the success of such efforts.

Galen McKibben,

Helena