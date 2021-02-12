 Skip to main content
We need our Grand Old Party
We need our Grand Old Party

We don't need the Republican Party of recent years. We don't need any more “grim reapers” as Senate majority leaders. We need Republicans who recognize the power of consensus building and compromise. We need Republican leaders who place more value on integrity and the country than on retaining power. (Actually, we need more of that among Democrats and independents as well as Republicans.) We need Republicans who seek to inform and lead their constituency base rather than constantly seeking to placate it. We need Republicans who spend less time fretting over whether transgender students should be allowed to participate in sports, and seeking to add more guns in more places, and more time addressing the actual needs of our country such as the pandemic, the economy, hunger, to name a few.

I am hereby pleading with all those Republicans who are seeing the folly of the last four years, please stay with the Republican party! Too many are leaving. Please do not turn your party over to the conspiracy theorists and self-servers. We need you to stay and help revive the GOP. We need a new, stronger, wiser Grand Old Party.

Galen McKibben

Helena

