We need our Grand Old Party

We don't need the Republican Party of recent years. We don't need any more “grim reapers” as Senate majority leaders. We need Republicans who recognize the power of consensus building and compromise. We need Republican leaders who place more value on integrity and the country than on retaining power. (Actually, we need more of that among Democrats and independents as well as Republicans.) We need Republicans who seek to inform and lead their constituency base rather than constantly seeking to placate it. We need Republicans who spend less time fretting over whether transgender students should be allowed to participate in sports, and seeking to add more guns in more places, and more time addressing the actual needs of our country such as the pandemic, the economy, hunger, to name a few.