We need nuclear now

Mike Garrity is correct in his op-ed that large nuclear projects are expensive and often over budget. But that is true of almost all large industrial projects, including conventional power plants. Follow-on builds are less expensive because multiple copies can be made and shipped from central factories. They can be transported by truck or rail, to be close to where the power is used.

Safety concern is often voiced by the public following the Fukushima nuclear disaster. However, no one died from radiation. A few had physical injuries or radiation burns. Five hundred seventy-three died from forced evacuation from the tsunami and the nuclear disaster. Deaths were from stress, loss of homes, employment and separation from family. (WHO)

Safety in new designs is enhanced by passive response to unexpected events. With electric power outage, control rods automatically drop, stopping the nuclear reaction. In an accident water pours in from above to halt the reaction. The operation needs few employees, and less fallible human judgment, as in commercial aircraft.

Garrity disparages storage of nuclear waste, on-site, in concrete casks but that has worked well for many years at Hanford, Washington. Any damage or deterioration is readily spotted and easily addressed because of above-ground storage.

Nuclear power is reliable, regardless of availability of wind or sun, even at night, low sun angle or cloud cover. Nuclear needs no backup battery power; it generates no greenhouse gases. Deaths caused from nuclear are minuscule compared with coal. Even natural gas causes 40 times as many deaths for the same power. (USEIA)

Nuclear is not a replacement for wind, solar, geothermal, but is critical to meet increasing electric power needs. Physicist Nathan Myhrvold reported switching from coal to natural gas would cut the warming effect in 100 years by about 20% but renewables or nuclear would cut it by two-thirds to three-quarters. Why would the director of an ecology and wildlife organization belittle the one power source that can meet those needs without detrimental effects? We need nuclear now.

Don Hyndman

Emeritus professor of geoscience

Missoula

