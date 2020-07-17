We need more info on local COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No doubt better information exists about how the most recent Covid-19 cases and clusters originated. Occasionally, we are offered veiled glimpses, such as "at a wedding" but it is not helpful.

Here are some questions I often ask myself -- and hear from others.

If it's a cluster, where may it have first originated, e.g. travel (in or out-of-state), an event (public or private), etc.?

Did it likely originate with social activities or customer interactions at businesses?

Answers to these -- and more -- simply tell us to be vigilant without prejudice in key ways.

In recent years, information on traffic fatalities usually include whether individuals were wearing seat belts. With Covid-19, we need to know if a lack of mask-wearing and/or interacting in crowded spaces are factors.

Personal interventions are key with Covid-19, but this is a new experience for all of us. Many are excusing higher risk behaviors in the name of personal liberty without concern for the liberty and safety of others. Knowing case counts within counties is not enough to grapple with all the complexities.

Thanks.

Ed Mannix

Helena

