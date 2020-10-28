 Skip to main content
We need Mike Cooney’s calm, steady leadership
1 comment

We need Mike Cooney’s calm, steady leadership

I’m happy to see that lifelong Montana Republican Bob Brown, a person I deeply respect, supports Mike Cooney for governor.

Like Bob, I’ve seen Mike Cooney’s strong, intelligent leadership in everything he’s done, from public office to directing the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies coalition and the Montana Historical Society. His career of public service is honorable, just like that of a longtime firefighter, military serviceperson, or teacher.

Mike is a uniter and a problem-solver who has always been there for Montanans. That’s what we need right now.

We don’t need someone who’s in it for himself. We definitely don’t need someone who physically attacks people when he’s irritated. Maybe body-slamming is how Greg Gianforte is used to doing things in New Jersey, but we don’t need it in the Montana governor’s office.

We need a calm, steady leader. We need Mike Cooney.

Sanna Porte

Helena

