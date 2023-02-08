As is often the case, Sen. Daines and former President Trump appointee Rep. Zinke failed to think before giving politically motivated responses to the discovery of the Chinese balloon over Montana.

Each criticized the Biden administration for failing to react in a timely manner. Each thought the balloon and its 2,000 pounds of equipment should have been shot down over Montana.

Neither seemed to realize the possible loss of life and destruction of infrastructure the debris might cause. Neither seemed to understand jamming signals were being focused on the balloon. Neither seems to have sought advice of experts. Each seems to have jumped at an opportunity to criticize Democrats.

Montana and its citizens deserve better, smarter political leaders. Leaders who gather the facts and think before striking out at their political adversaries.

It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you believe has the better leadership record. We all must start today looking for new leaders. Leaders who put the welfare of our state and its citizens ahead of their own lust for power and attention.

We’ve had such leaders in the past … on both sides of the aisle.

As responsible voters, we must seek out such leaders again.

Galen McKibben,

Helena