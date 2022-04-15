 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We need independent, unbiased reporting

The writer of the letter to the editor asking the Independent Record to challenge Matt Rosendale for votes he has taken in Congress is way out of line. To best serve its readers the IR should be “independent” of politics and just report the news. The opinion page is for readers to do the challenging. And we all can challenge an elected official with our votes.

Our country needs independent and unbiased reporting by news organizations. If you want to only read news you are interested in and opinions that only match yours, then go online and find a group you like. Or watch/read/listen to CNN or Fox. But please keep subscribing to the IR-we need them to continue reporting a wide variety of news and stay out of politics.

Tom Rygg,

Helena

