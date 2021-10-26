 Skip to main content
We need Eric Feaver
We need Eric Feaver

Helenans have a great opportunity this election season with Eric Feaver running for City Commission. As our community grows and faces both challenges and changes, we need leaders with vision and proven commitment. Eric has both. He’s lived in Helena for 40 years, raised a family here and dedicated much of his energy and time to the people of our community. He knows the value of hard work and of open communication. And he understands us and the place we all live in and call home. Vote for Eric. We need him.

Jerry Wells

Helena

letter to the editor icon
