We need Dr. Weiner back
I am writing to support Dr. Tom Weiner who has been treating my husband’s cancer since 2017. He is an amazing doctor and we need him. St. Peter’s Hospital, with no explanation to us, has made it impossible for my husband to receive care from Dr. Weiner. Regardless of the circumstances, it is unconscionable to leave hundreds of patients and families dealing with cancer without the doctor they have shared their darkest moments with and have come to trust. So many credit Dr. Weiner with saving their life or the life of someone they love. The hospital administration has not contacted us personally and we learned Dr. Weiner is not at the Cancer Treatment Center (CTC) on Facebook! That’s inexcusable. The hospital has done nothing to assure continuity of care and we’re concerned we will see a different oncologist at each appointment - for us, every three weeks. Cancer patients and their families are already under tremendous stress and just don’t need this drama.

Helena has a wonderful CTC thanks to the tireless efforts of Dr. Weiner and the amazing staff and volunteers who are part of his team. We don’t need the administrator’s hollow platitudes. We need Dr. Weiner back.

Rose Hughes

Helena

