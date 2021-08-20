 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We need copies of huge spending bills
1 comment

We need copies of huge spending bills

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor

The U.S. Congress is in the process of passing a few huge spending bills, pretty darned disturbing!

The citizens of Montana are hard-pressed to access full copies of these bills, none of the Montana congressmen have made any serious effort to provide us with full copies of the bills?

Jon Tester, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale need to represent Montana citizens by helping us be informed.

We need copies of these bills ASAP, the information they need to provide us should be 1. verifiable, 2. available in layman's terms and we should know, under penalty of law if they have read the bills in their entirety.

Come on congressmen, do your job and do it now.

Tom Glendenning

Helena

1 comment
1
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save us from ourselves
Letters

Save us from ourselves

As a 66-year-old retired state Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program manager, I'm trying to figure out what happened to my country.

Runners have a good role model
Letters

Runners have a good role model

As I was walking on the path next to LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, I was approached by a group of runners going in the opposite direction. A gent…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News