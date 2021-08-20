We need copies of huge spending bills

The U.S. Congress is in the process of passing a few huge spending bills, pretty darned disturbing!

The citizens of Montana are hard-pressed to access full copies of these bills, none of the Montana congressmen have made any serious effort to provide us with full copies of the bills?

Jon Tester, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale need to represent Montana citizens by helping us be informed.

We need copies of these bills ASAP, the information they need to provide us should be 1. verifiable, 2. available in layman's terms and we should know, under penalty of law if they have read the bills in their entirety.

Come on congressmen, do your job and do it now.

Tom Glendenning

Helena

