We need Bullock in Washington

If Republicans win the presidency and the Senate, Bullock can do in Washington what he’s done in Montana: bring legislators with different viewpoints and priorities together to forge a path forward that addresses the real needs of voters. Daines, on the other hand, will just continue what he’s done in his first term – reinforce the Republican side of the gridlock created by a divided government, giving us at least four more years of stagnation and politics-as-usual in Washington.

Daines is an even worse choice in the scenario where the Democrats take the White House and Senate. He will have no influence or authority to represent us, instead just replaying the Republican “Party of No” strategy from the Obama years - again, extending the swampy gridlock that has paralyzed Washington for more than a decade. Bullock, on the other hand, will be ideally placed to ensure that the voices and values of Montanans are heard and acted on, as a counter perspective to some of the more liberal elements of the Democratic Party.