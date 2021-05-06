 Skip to main content
We need a sound conservative political party
Being included on important decisions is a cornerstone of constructing effective management, teaching and democratic structures.

Unfortunately, this cornerstone was conspicuously absent this past state legislative process on many issues. Among the issues that suffered from this absence of a solid foundation included encouraging voter participation, a tax system requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share, undermining public and environmental health principles, gerrymandering our new Congressional district and a large number of other important issues.

For the first time in a generation, state Republicans had unfettered legislative and executive power and myopically squandered that power by largely ignoring input from affected citizens, departmental experts and local officials to build what they hope will be a conservative superstructure, financed by misguided groups like Americans For Prosperity.

Instead of an unfinished superstructure, we have the ruins of an eroded cornerstone that appears to be the building blocks of fascism brought forth primarily by unfounded fears, falsehoods, lies, misinformation and denial about not only a Presidential election lost, but a pandemic and vaccine misunderstood.

We need a sound conservative political party at the state and national levels to build a sturdy democracy. Neither exists at this time to create a democratic cornerstone.

Jeff Havens

Helena

