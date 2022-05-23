 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “Me” is all that the matters. If I lose an election, there was fraud. Since I do not believe in abortion, no woman should ever have one. Because I do not want to pay taxes, I will vote against Medicaid expansion, food stamps, housing assistance and child care tax credits. If you do not agree with me, I will make it difficult for you to vote. Anti-pollution efforts cut into my profits; climate change is a hoax. Greed and the lust for power are threatening to erode our republic. Those who support democratic values and understand the concept “for the greater good” must rally and vote out the close-minded.

Judith Nielsen,

Helena

