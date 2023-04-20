Daily our freedom is being cruelly taken away.

The Declaration of Independence preamble states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…” We all have unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

How can laws that oppose these truths be allowed to stand?

Why is a woman’s right to happiness being denied by eliminating reproductive rights?

If born transgender, your right to correct Mother Nature’s mistake is denied or deferred.

Children play pretend. Adults to go to costume parties. Pictures of elected officials dressed in drag exit. Where is the line between pretend and illegal?

Where have the rights to freedom of speech gone? Can book banning be legal?

Why are we corrupting the education of our children? Why are lying to our children by distorting history to make it less offensive? History is ugly and we should learn from our mistakes.

Do our law-makers really love assault weapons more than they want to protect the lives of our children?

How has democracy become so perverted and led so far from our unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

We must stop this overreach of government immediately!

Mary Wolstein,

Butte