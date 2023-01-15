 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We must stop burning fossil fuels

  • 0

We must stop burning fossil fuels

In the recent article “Extreme weather has cost US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years, the feds report” scientists state that the climate change fingerprints are all over the multitude of extreme weather disasters.

We can halt climate change. We have blanketed the earth with pollution by burning fossil fuels causing heat to be trapped, unable to escape to space.

The good news is we can can stop rising temperatures by switching to clean energy. We must stop burning fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act helps us transition but we need to insure a more rapid change.

A carbon fee with proceeds returned to U.S. households is a climate policy that would reduce carbon emissions throughout the economy without burdening consumers. It will make those IRA carrots even tastier! Take action by calling your members of congress and ask them to support a carbon fee and dividend policy.

People are also reading…

Sandra Welgreen M.D., volunteer Citizens’ Climate Lobby Montana,

Helena

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Widespread apathy

Widespread apathy

Our national apathy toward firearm violence grows relentlessly. The routine of a weekly mass shooting somewhere in this country is now an expected event.

Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers

Knock your head against wood or even metal, believing that somewhere there are bugs. Good enough for both woodpeckers and the Republican Party.

Headwaters Legacy Act needs to go

Headwaters Legacy Act needs to go

There seems to be a push for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. I am not certain why anyone would want to give Washington, D.C., any more control over anything in our state.

Workers not shown enough appreciation

Workers not shown enough appreciation

We do not appreciate people employed as psych techs in crisis facilities, certified nursing assistants employed in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and detention officers employed in our jails and prisons.

Your voice counts

Your voice counts

Thanks to Bill Leaphart for his letter (IR Dec. 26) opposing ski giant POWDR’s proposal to triple the size of Holland Lake Lodge and bring commercial recreation and industrial tourism to the Swan Valley’s pristine lake.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News