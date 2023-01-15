We must stop burning fossil fuels

In the recent article “Extreme weather has cost US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years, the feds report” scientists state that the climate change fingerprints are all over the multitude of extreme weather disasters.

We can halt climate change. We have blanketed the earth with pollution by burning fossil fuels causing heat to be trapped, unable to escape to space.

The good news is we can can stop rising temperatures by switching to clean energy. We must stop burning fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act helps us transition but we need to insure a more rapid change.

A carbon fee with proceeds returned to U.S. households is a climate policy that would reduce carbon emissions throughout the economy without burdening consumers. It will make those IRA carrots even tastier! Take action by calling your members of congress and ask them to support a carbon fee and dividend policy.

Sandra Welgreen M.D., volunteer Citizens’ Climate Lobby Montana,

Helena