People with high capacity weapons are murdering our children, teachers, worshippers and others with whom they are angry.

We must prohibit sales of assault, high capacity rifles and semi-automatic rifles.

It is difficult to imagine a lawful, non-military use of such weapons, yet they are universally used in mass murders. Some weapons are already tightly regulated such as surface to air missiles, bazookas, etc. without threat to the integrity of Second Amendment; why not those demonstrated to be weapons “of mass destruction”?

Montana ranks No. 1 in the nation in rates of suicide, and No. 1 in percentage of gun ownership. Most of the suicides (83%) in Montana are committed by firearms.

We need red flag laws that enable those with clear warning signs of mental illness, threats of violence, documented and arraigned domestic violence or imminent suicide to have those lethal weapons removed to a safe place until the individual, the threatened domestic partner threatened partner, or a mental health professional can attest to the safety of the person

I am not suggesting that we ban all guns. I suggest enhanced red-flag laws and a ban on sales of assault and high capacity weapons.

We must stop these attacks.

Elizabeth Kohlstaedt,

Helena