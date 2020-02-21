We must reverse global warming
I am a grandmother and retired mental health therapist. I have supported parents facing numerous issues as they strove to provide a healthy environment for their children. The planetary crisis we face with global warming, if not swiftly reversed, will have long-term ill effects for families.

On February 24th the City Commission will vote on a resolution to transition to 100% clean electricity by 2030, for all residents. This resolution would enable the City to work with other Montana cities as a strong, unified voice in changing the current path of NorthWestern Energy. Helena would move toward the expansion of renewable, clean energy and away from a dependency on fossil fuels. For our children, and all generations to come, let's work together as a city to create an energy system that is powered by clean, affordable and renewable energy.

Sue Kronenberger

Helena

