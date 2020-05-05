We must respond to pandemic as a community
6 comments

We must respond to pandemic as a community

  • 6
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

The U.S. Constitution defines rights. The Constitution also defines the parameters of responsible citizenship. Without constitutional responsibilities, there are not rights. Without individual responsibility, there are no individual freedoms. Nobody has the right to behave in ways that infringe on the rights and freedoms of other citizens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the limitations of rugged individualism. The quickest route to the return to normal is for all of us to behave as a community. Each of us must act responsibly, attentive to the consequences of our own behavior. Each of us must behave in ways that minimize health risks for others. Each of us must behave in ways that reduce the strain on our health care system.

Responding to the pandemic as a community rather than as individuals is the constitutionally appropriate solution. It is what the founders would have done.

John Mundinger

Helena

6 comments
1
1
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ed Coleman for HD 79
Letters

Ed Coleman for HD 79

We are voting for Ed Coleman for HD 79 because we believe he is the best candidate to represent our district. We are working hard to raise a f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News