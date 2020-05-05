We must respond to pandemic as a community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Constitution defines rights. The Constitution also defines the parameters of responsible citizenship. Without constitutional responsibilities, there are not rights. Without individual responsibility, there are no individual freedoms. Nobody has the right to behave in ways that infringe on the rights and freedoms of other citizens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the limitations of rugged individualism. The quickest route to the return to normal is for all of us to behave as a community. Each of us must act responsibly, attentive to the consequences of our own behavior. Each of us must behave in ways that minimize health risks for others. Each of us must behave in ways that reduce the strain on our health care system.

Responding to the pandemic as a community rather than as individuals is the constitutionally appropriate solution. It is what the founders would have done.

John Mundinger

Helena

