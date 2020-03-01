We must keep the president in check

Jim Elliott’s Feb. 20, guest view was point-on. Americans are giving up their ability to think independently.

When I was in high school, at the height of the Cold War, my dad took me to a lecture about that threat. There was a film, and I well remember a vignette of Soviet Premier, Nikita Khrushchev stating that one day the flag of the (then) USSR would fly over America -- and that Americans would hoist it themselves.

Fortunately, because we were blessed with effective, functioning executive, congressional, and judicial branches of government, and a concerned, engaged electorate, the Soviet flag was never raised.

The take-away from Jim Elliott’s article, however, is that our country is now facing the same threat described by Khrushchev. Americans are hoisting the flag of oligarchy and fascism over our country, without even realizing it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, President Trump declared himself to be the country’s chief law enforcer. He usurped authority to influence on-going court proceedings; he runs the Department of Justice and attorney general’s office. He has violated the Constitution and our nation's laws so frequently that books — literally — have been written about it. President Trump wants to be the dictator-in-chief—just like Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdogan, Dutrete and other despots.