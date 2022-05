We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record heat wave speaks to the need for a plan and a proactive approach to curbing the effects of climate change.

We're seeing the detrimental effects of climate change now. If we act now, we can prevent the worst of the worst. But if we continue to do nothing, this will be the coolest, wettest summer for the rest of our lives.