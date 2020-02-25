We might owe interim manager candidate an apology

The events of the past few weeks illustrate how superficial news coverage and one-sided poorly timed editorials are a disservice. Admittedly, I have not attended any meetings on the interim city manager selection process, so I am also part of the problem.

However, I have been reading the paper closely; the articles and letters have been so negative that I could not understand how this applicant was even being seriously considered. This led to contacting two Park County residents on Tuesday, well-positioned to offer their opinions regarding the candidate's abilities. I emailed those thoughts to the mayor and commissioners offering another view.

Wednesday morning there was a devastating editorial from a former Livingston City Commissioner, apparently, a "nail in the coffin", as later it was announced that the meeting to consider signing the contract was cancelled.

I'm sure many were thinking, well, the system worked: the paper carefully covered the news; the readers thoughtfully commented based on what they read; and the city responded promptly.

THEN, there is an editorial in Friday's paper, signed by six Park County or Livingston residents in positions to "offer the rest of the story," one which supported the candidate.

