We have the government we deserve

There have been many recent letters published in this paper from a vocal minority complaining about the current Montana Republican-led Legislature and governor.

The numbers from the 2020 election cycle show that Montana voters were not pleased with the Democrat-led Legislature and governor.

We have the government we deserve.

Unless and until we stop playing this Democrat/Republican game, demand term limits at all levels of elective office, and vote all incumbents out of office regardless of their phony party affiliation, the current madness will only worsen.

Dr. Gregory Thomas,

Helena

