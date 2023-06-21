After receiving the reassessment of my home, it seems that it is time for the state of Montana to enact a version of California’s Proposition 13.

I realize that the government’s first obligation is to protect its citizens. But it seems that all the functions of government have gotten too large.

Why does the government need to increase my property taxes by 42%? My income certainly has not increased by 42%. The government does not risk anything when we invest in our property or seek means of increasing our well being but they are sure there to take what they deem as their share. We have little say about what the government wants.

I have supported every mill levy that has been submitted to the voters. That has now changed, I will never vote for another mill levy or bond issue.

Roger Novotne,

Helena