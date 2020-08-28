 Skip to main content
We have come closer by staying apart
I wish to thank my neighbors, the walkers who cross the street to increase physical distances and the drivers who give us a wide berth. We all smile and wave. By staying apart, we have become a closer community protecting each other.

I wish to thank Helenans who wear masks thereby protecting us all. I am disheartened by individuals who refuse to “mask up,” particularly a Republican state legislator who “ain’t wearing a mask.” Ignoring medical facts and risking exponential growth of COVID-19 seems illogical. Gambling with one’s own life may be acceptable to some but I am grateful for the common courtesy and kindness of persons who wear masks.

Senator Steve Daines claims that President Trump “has led boldly” on the coronavirus pandemic. In reality the President has dithered and dallied, floundered and blundered, lied and denied. The President’s refusal to lead has resulted in a staggering infection rate and death toll nationwide. Senator Daines lives in such fear of a tweet that he cannot level with Montanans.

This sneaky disease presents with symptoms ranging from none to mild to serious to excruciating pain, acute respiratory distress and possibilities of longlasting cardiac and neurological problems for survivors. I hear neither President Trump nor Steve Daines express sympathy or empathy.

I wish to thank Governor Bullock for his decisive leadership. He has demonstrated courage, compassion and character in his adherence to medical and ethical principles. Steve Bullock will be a strong voice for Montana in the U.S. Senate.

Sandra L. Zeiler

Helena

