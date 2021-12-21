 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

We have a right to expect quality from elected officials

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

I keep hearing government should be run like a business. We don’t expect government to make a profit, what is meant by this analogy?

Required services should be provided. Each state agency serves multiple customers and provides important, legally mandated services. The basic job of elected agency heads is to assure these services are provided.

Failure to execute their duties puts a whole sector of our community at risk. We don’t elect anyone to jeopardize key elements of our communities because of either incompetence or a personal agenda.

We expect anyone who hangs a shingle out as a doctor, lawyer or other white-collar professionals to have met a basic level of training and competency. We expect the same with the trades. We expected teachers to be certified, to meet the basic requirements of training and education. How will schools know if OPI is not providing information in a timely manner?

How can districts meet state and federal program requirements without timely information?

People are also reading…

We have a right to expect quality. Our community expects standards to be maintained.

An elected official doesn’t get to ignore the laws they disagree with.

This is not partisan. Attempts to make these issues partisan are disingenuous.

Kenneth Taylor

Helena

0 Comments
6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not impressed by new oncologist

Not impressed by new oncologist

I congratulate the Independent Record for their investigative journalism concerning a matter crucial to the health of citizens in the Helena a…

Pandemic is not over

Pandemic is not over

Do not underestimate the COVID pandemic! It is not over! There are still too many cases, hospitalizations and deaths. If you want to support o…

Rodney Smith case raises concerns

Rodney Smith case raises concerns

The origin of the right wing, Republican AG taking over the Smith case lay in his belief that his power, his reelection is dependent on the gr…

Please get vaccinated

Please get vaccinated

My 83-year-old cousin visited her unvaccinated family at Thanksgiving and caught COVID-19. Despite becoming very ill with difficulty breathing…

Fearful for my country

Fearful for my country

I don't get on my high horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. Seventy-two years old, and a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News