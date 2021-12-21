We have a right to expect quality from elected officials

I keep hearing government should be run like a business. We don’t expect government to make a profit, what is meant by this analogy?

Required services should be provided. Each state agency serves multiple customers and provides important, legally mandated services. The basic job of elected agency heads is to assure these services are provided.

Failure to execute their duties puts a whole sector of our community at risk. We don’t elect anyone to jeopardize key elements of our communities because of either incompetence or a personal agenda.

We expect anyone who hangs a shingle out as a doctor, lawyer or other white-collar professionals to have met a basic level of training and competency. We expect the same with the trades. We expected teachers to be certified, to meet the basic requirements of training and education. How will schools know if OPI is not providing information in a timely manner?

How can districts meet state and federal program requirements without timely information?

We have a right to expect quality. Our community expects standards to be maintained.

An elected official doesn’t get to ignore the laws they disagree with.

This is not partisan. Attempts to make these issues partisan are disingenuous.

Kenneth Taylor

Helena

