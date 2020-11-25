We don't need Republicans sending local residents to hospitals

I'm trying to be diplomatic here, but the Montana Legislature's Republican "Bullies on the Block" are at it again. They want an in-person session and evidently with few or no masks.

What's up with these people? We are knee-deep in a terrible pandemic, hospitals are at capacity in most places, and the death toll is going out of sight. And yet, America's Republican Party wants to show us how tough they are. I'm at a point where they have become a disposable bunch, but the innocent victims of their ignorance constantly worries me.

If they wander into your space while they are in town legislating, and they are without masks, tell them to go home. We don't need bullies sending our residents to the hospitals.

And if on the rare chance you should see Sen. Daines, tell him to quit spreading his conspiracy theories about how his president lost the election due to fraudulent votes. There is no evidence!

Montana Republicans are tearing themselves apart over whether to bully us at Trump's loss or bully us over their huge win here at home.

That's how bullies are ... deeply conflicted.

John Watson

Helena

