We don't need Jameson

I read the article about the alarming shortages of Jameson Irish Whiskey, what with St Patrick's Day a little over a month away. Drink Bushmills. Problem solved.
Cynthia Webb
Helena
Shame on Matt Rosendale for disseminating misinformation and stoking unfounded fear and prejudice through a taxpayer-funded newsletter that co…
A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse admission to the hospital unless they have been vaccinated. L…
Aavo Taaler’s letter to the editor in the 1/31 IR states that he thinks the editorial page would be better off without Dana Milbank’s “ranting…
A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…
The idea of a passenger rail going through Helena is a pipe dream of monumental proportions. The canary in the coal mine is that the Airport A…
I sure enjoyed the political cartoon for Feb. 1, showing just how biased our dear president is. Wouldn't you rather have the person, that's mo…
Apparently the Independent Record has some form of agreement or a contract with the Washington Post to use Washington Post columnists’ article…
Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.
Right now Montanans are facing crises that we haven't seen in generations. If we are going to pull ourselves out of this and set America back …
Are Montanans aware that less than 15% of American Rescue Plan monies have been spent to help struggling families with child care, finding a g…
