Like many Americans, I have endured the Presidency of Donald Trump without voicing my disgust for his bullying and mindless bluster reviling anyone who disagrees with him and lionizing anyone to praises him.
I am DONE.
Stumbling into a war with Iran to create a distraction for his well deserved impeachment is the last straw. Trump has filled the media with his name for 4 years while attacking them for their coverage. I long for a day when we have a President who does his job and let the news of the day talk about something besides him. Trump, Trump, Trump incessantly... it is exhausting. I will NEVER vote for a Republican who condones Trump's behavior and I encourage all Americans who believe in the principles of law, freedom and dignity to do the same.
Ray Spooner
Helena
More whining from the left that knows the only way they can win the next election is to impeach and denounce. All while the economy is booming.
They would prefer a president who demeans the office by getting BJ's in the oval office.
The booming economy is Obama's legacy, not Trump's.
Guilini's right hand man, Lev Parnas was spot on when he observed that Trump is a "cult leader". Our Republic will not withstand four more years of this vile person and his corrupt administration.
As a former long-time Republican, I will NOT vote for another Republican until they rid themselves of their cult leaders and religious zealots.
bobbie you have been whining for years that you would never vote Republican. How is this promise different then the hundreds of other promises?
Does you statement mean that you would switch back to the Republican party if Trump was thrown out? Not a chance! Your machinations are meaningless.
Yes, the use of "cult" is an accurate description. The "leader" is charismatic to the followers who toss all rational thought aside to defend this "leader" at every turn. Just look at those who deny, ignore, or deflect when his thousands of lies are brought up.
In a speech he tells them that the Continental Army defended the airports during the Revolutionary War and he confuses the events of that war with the War of 1812 and his followers nod their heads approvingly.
When he wheels out the vats of kool-aid, they will readily line up for a drink.
Here is a transcript of what the Stable Genius said in 2016:
“Look, having nuclear — my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart — you know, if you’re a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I’m one of the smartest people anywhere in the world — it’s true! — but when you’re a conservative Republican they try — oh, do they do a number — that’s why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune — you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we’re a little disadvantaged — but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me — it would have been so easy, and it’s not as important as these lives are — nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what’s going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? — but when you look at what’s going on with the four prisoners — now it used to be three, now it’s four — but when it was three and even now, I would have said it’s all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don’t, they haven’t figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it’s gonna take them about another 150 years — but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.”
