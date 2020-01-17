{{featured_button_text}}
Like many Americans, I have endured the Presidency of Donald Trump without voicing my disgust for his bullying and mindless bluster reviling anyone who disagrees with him and lionizing anyone to praises him.

I am DONE.

Stumbling into a war with Iran to create a distraction for his well deserved impeachment is the last straw. Trump has filled the media with his name for 4 years while attacking them for their coverage. I long for a day when we have a President who does his job and let the news of the day talk about something besides him. Trump, Trump, Trump incessantly... it is exhausting. I will NEVER vote for a Republican who condones Trump's behavior and I encourage all Americans who believe in the principles of law, freedom and dignity to do the same.

Ray Spooner

Helena

